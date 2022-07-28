Andhra Pradesh

CREDAI property show at Tirupati from today

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI July 28, 2022 20:22 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:22 IST

As many as 47 companies in the real estate and construction sector are taking part in the three-day Property Expo 2022 being organised by the Tirupati chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) from Friday.

The major sponsors were categorised as platinum, diamond and gold, while the participants had been tagged as crystal, majestic and classic, says CREDAI Tirupati chairman M. Rama Prasad Rao, who is the event convener.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Construction material manufacturers, real estate developers, banks and housing finance companies, engineers and planners, interior decors and elevator makers have lined up for showcasing their products and services at the expo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
construction and property
Tirupati
real estate
Read more...