CREDAI property show at Tirupati from today

July 28, 2022 20:22 IST

As many as 47 companies in the real estate and construction sector are taking part in the three-day Property Expo 2022 being organised by the Tirupati chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) from Friday.

The major sponsors were categorised as platinum, diamond and gold, while the participants had been tagged as crystal, majestic and classic, says CREDAI Tirupati chairman M. Rama Prasad Rao, who is the event convener.

Construction material manufacturers, real estate developers, banks and housing finance companies, engineers and planners, interior decors and elevator makers have lined up for showcasing their products and services at the expo.