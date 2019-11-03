CREDAI expo from December 20

The sixth edition of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations (CREDAI) Property Exhibition will be held from December 20 to 22 at Gadiraju Palace and Convention Centre on Beach Road.

CREDAI Visakhapatnam president B. Srinivasa Rao and honorary secretary V. Dharmender said that 75 reputed realtors would showcase more than 400 projects comprising flats, luxury apartments, villas and layouts.

Apart from properties, banks and financial institutions, building materials and interior decorators will also be part of the show. The city market was generally steady and property prices varied depending upon land values, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Mr. Dharmender said that the Visakhapatnam chapter’s property exhibition was the biggest in the State. RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the local unit of Architects Association of India would also be associated with the show.

Rainwater harvesting

Though the government had made water harvesting structures mandatory for buildings of a certain size while granting plan approval, many are not fully aware of its specifications and maintenance. As part of CSR activity, a demonstration of Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) structures will be organised to highlight the importance of water conservation, Mr. Dharmender said.

Besides allotting a time slot of 1 p.m. to 3 pm. for civil engineering students to visit the show, students of various other disciplines like marketing and hotel management would also be roped in, he added.

Convener of Property Expo-2019 E. Ashok Kumar said that a niche construction equipment pavilion and bonsai stall would be special attractions. “This year, we are expecting 60,000 footfalls — 20,000 more than last year,” he said. During the show, business of ₹100 crore was transacted last year and it is expected to go up to ₹130 crore to ₹150 crore this year,” he said.