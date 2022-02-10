Andhra Pradesh

CREDAI blames Chamber for higher cement prices

The Tirupati unit of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has squarely blamed the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce of adopting impracticable trade practices, making cement prices dear.

Chairman M. Ramprasad and president T.S. Rajasekhar Gupta told the media on Thursday that the association of cement dealers, a part of the chamber, was creating a problems to the builders as well as the cement companies. “The cement syndicate is on the rise in this region,” they alleged. They accused the chamber of supporting the cement dealers and paying no heed to the builders’ complaints. In protest, the CREDAI announced to walk out of the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce.


