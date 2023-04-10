ADVERTISEMENT

CREDAI-A.P. appeals State government to adopt ‘free sand’ policy to revive realty sector

April 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Impact Fee imposed by the State government for building permissions a major burden on developers, says CREDAI-AP president

The Hindu Bureau

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI-Andhra Pradesh) chairman Alla Siva Reddy on Monday said CREDAI-AP chapter was waiting for the State government’s reaction to the ‘free sand’ request.

Speaking to the media at a joint press conference, Mr. Siva Reddy said CREDAI-AP had requested the Chief Minister to adopt the ‘free sand’ policy to revive the real estate sector as it was the leading employment provider after the agriculture sector.

“The real estate sector in Andhra Pradesh recently faced a key challenge: rise in the cost of steel bars, sand, and cement. The sector is coming back on track now,” added Mr. Siva Reddy. 

CREDAI-A.P. president Y.V. Ramana Rao said the ‘impact fee’ imposed by the State government for issuing building permissions became a major burden on real estate developers. 

New team

On Monday, new office bearers were elected to CREDAI-Rajamahendravaram chapter. Buddiga Srinivasu is the honorary chairman, Suravarapu Srinivas Kumar is the chairman, Manyam Santosh Kumar is the president.

CONNECT WITH US