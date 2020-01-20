CREDAI accepts resignation of A.P. chapter Chairman

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Andhra Pradesh, at its managing committee meeting here on Sunday accepted the resignation tendered by its Chairman A. Siva Reddy and requested former Chairman K. Subba Raju to take charge for the rest of the tenure.

Announcing this, CREDAI (A.P.) president Ch. Sudhakar told the media that Mr. Siva Reddy had voluntarily stepped down from the post as he was actively associated with the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC).

“The CREDAI office-bearers are not expected to support or oppose the policy decisions of the government on the issues which do not have a bearing on the construction industry. The objective of CREDAI was to bring the problems being faced by the construction industry and builders to the notice of the government and strive to find solutions,” Mr. Sudhakar told the media.

Mr. Subba Raju said the CREDAI National was formed in 1991 for the welfare of builders and construction workers. It has chapters in almost all the States. The Andhra Pradesh chapter was formed post-bifurcation with 20 local chapters in the 13 districts of the State. It has 1,200 members. The association takes up CSR activities and training for upgrading the skills of unskilled construction workers.

“The association maintains a good relationship with whichever government is in power but that is limited to striving to find solutions for the welfare of the builders’ community. The CREDAI will react to only those issues pertaining to the construction industry but refrains from taking a stand on other issues and policies of the government,” he said.

Acknowledging the services rendered by Mr. Siva Reddy to the organisation, he said that the government was cooperating with the association with the Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana holding meetings thrice with all the stakeholders on issues concerning the industry. The association would continue to cooperate with the government and was expecting the same from it.

CREDAI general secretary K.S.C. Bose, joint secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and CREDAI Visakhapatnam vice-president Raja Srinivas were present on the occasion.