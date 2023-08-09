Creation of new district with Rampachodavaram and Polavaram Assembly segments on the cards in Andhra Pradesh

August 09, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - K.R.PURAM (ELURU)

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju on August 9 (Wednesday) announced that the proposal for creation of a new district comprising the Polavaram and Rampachodavaram Assembly segments was under consideration of the State government.

Apart from the tribal pockets, the two segments comprised the seven mandals in Khammam district that had been merged with the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh as they fell in the submergence area of the Polavaram irrigation project.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples here, Mr. Balaraju said, “There has been a long-pending demand to create a separate district with Rampachodavaram and Polavaram Assembly segments. It will be fulfilled soon.”

Mr. Balaraju also said that the State government would acquire land for setting up a government agriculture college under the K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) limits.

Tribal museum

In his address, ITDA Project Officer M. Surya Teja said the State government was gearing up to set up a tribal museum to display the materials used by the tribes in the Godavari region.

In Rampachodavaram and Chintoor, the ITDA authorities and public representatives participated in the cultural performances given by the Koya and Konda Reddi tribes, who showcased their cultural heritage.