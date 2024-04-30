Creation of Dalit panchayats will ensure self-respect for downtrodden sections, says Revenue Minister Dharmana

April 30, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Revenue Minister and YSRCP Srikakulam Assembly candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao on Tuesday said that creation of special panchayats for Dalits who account for 50% population of a village or 500 households, which was promised in the YSRCP manifesto, would boost morale of downtrodden sections and protect their self-respect. Joint Action Committee of Dalit Associations led by Kantha Venu and Balaga Prakash extended their support to Mr. Prasada Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 80% of Dalit families were now with the YSR Congress Party as their economic standards had improved significantly with the effective administration of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Prasada Rao alleged that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had made many new promises which could not be implemented due to the financial condition in the State.

YSRCP senior leaders Andhavarapu Suribabu, Mentada Swaroop and others were present.

