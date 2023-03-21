ADVERTISEMENT

Creating awareness among people will prevent diseases: Experts

March 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Inauguration of the national Seminar at ANU in Guntur. | Photo Credit: T.VIJAYA KUMAR

About fifty research scholars and eminent academicians from various universities across the country presented their research papers during the two-day seminar on community health and sustainable development goals held at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

The seminar, organised by the department of sociology and social work with sponsorship from the University Grants Commission, concluded on Tuesday.

Scholars and professors stressed the need to create awareness among various sections of the society to prevent many diseases. Researchers presented papers on topics such as health communication, community health issues, causes for the most prevalent diseases among tribals, age-related health disorders, gender-related problems and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice chancellor of ANU Rajasekhar Patteti; rector of ANU P. Varaprasada Murthy; head of the department of sociology and social work V. Venkateswarlu, and faculties from various universities in Andhra Pradesh were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US