Creating awareness among people will prevent diseases: Experts

March 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

About fifty research scholars and eminent academicians from various universities across the country presented their research papers during the two-day seminar on community health and sustainable development goals held at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

The seminar, organised by the department of sociology and social work with sponsorship from the University Grants Commission, concluded on Tuesday.

Scholars and professors stressed the need to create awareness among various sections of the society to prevent many diseases. Researchers presented papers on topics such as health communication, community health issues, causes for the most prevalent diseases among tribals, age-related health disorders, gender-related problems and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice chancellor of ANU Rajasekhar Patteti; rector of ANU P. Varaprasada Murthy; head of the department of sociology and social work V. Venkateswarlu, and faculties from various universities in Andhra Pradesh were among those present.