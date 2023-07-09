Create more awareness on Consumer Protection Act, forum urges Andhra Pradesh government

July 09, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Intellectual Forum president and retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Pappala Jagannadha Rao on Sunday urged the government to create more awareness on Consumer Protection Act-2019, which had empowered district consumer forums to handle cases, related to products and services valued between ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh. The forum has been organising meetings with intellectuals, public representatives and retired officers to explain the provisions of the Act to enable consumers to get justice, when the services and products are not up to the mark.

Mr. Jagannadha Rao said that several celebrities were acting in misleading advertisements, which were influencing people in many ways. “The forum is planning to hold meetings in all mandals also as many villagers are being cheated by companies with false promises and misleading advertisements. The filing of the cases in consumer forum is being simplified. It will also be explained at those meetings”, said Mr.Jagannadharao. The forum members K. Polinaidu, Metta Annajibhatlu, V.S.S. Shyam, B. Arjunarao and others were present.