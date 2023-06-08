Create awareness on welfare schemes, YSRCP general secretary tells cadre

June 08, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party general secretary V. Vijayasai Reddy has called for creating public awareness on welfare schemes being implemented by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Addressing party leaders, zonal in-charges and district presidents at a meeting at the YSRCP headquarters at Tadepalli in Guntur on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayasai Reddy said the Chief Minister has been spending lakhs of crores of rupees for the welfare of different sections in the State, including SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and other economically backward classes.

He said the party-affiliated wings should complete appointing their committees from district to ward levels, so that they can be strengthened before the general elections. He said the party will shortly conduct zonal-level meetings with party-associated wings, including women, youth and others.

He explained that the cadres should be in a position to create awareness among the public about the need to vote for the YSRCP in the ensuing general elections. Under the leadership of Mr. Jagan Reddy, the education system has undergone a sea change, in the name of ‘Nadu Nedu’, he said, adding that the Chief Minister has introduced many revolutionary reforms in the sector.

YSRCP women wing working president Varudu Kalyani and president Pothula Suneetha also organised a separate meeting here on Wednesday, where they said that party leaders and cadres should work in coordination to win the elections. They said the party’s women wing will appoint the members at various levels in different committees across the State, in a time-bound manner.