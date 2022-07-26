Create awareness on ACB helpline service, says Chief Secretary

Display ACB‘s 14400 call service no. prominently in all govt. offices, Sameer Sharma tells officials

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has asked the officials to take necessary steps to put up display boards on Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB)‘s 14400 call services, at all government offices.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Sharma said 3X5 feet boards should be displayed in all the government offices from village to State level. Apart from 14400 call services, the State government developed an app which was launched by Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in June. People could bring the corruption at any level and any office to the notice of the government through the app, he said.

ACB Director Ashok Kumar said that 5,114 calls were received during 2019, 67,427 in 2020, 45,990 in 2021 and 31,419 calls till date in 2022. In all, 1,49,950 calls were received of which 8,842 were ACB related. Through the mobile app, 1925 complaints were received, he said.