Create a friendly atmosphere for children, do not put pressure on them, schools told

December 29, 2022 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao has instructed the managements of educational institutions and parents not to subject children to pressure during examinations.

Speaking at a webinar, ‘Pariksha Parv 4.0’, jointly organised by APSCPCR and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Wednesday, Mr. Appa Rao said the webinar was organised to sensitise principals and headmasters about the ill-effects of pressuring children.

Commission member J. Rajendra Prasad said it is the responsibility of managements and parents to create a friendly atmosphere for the children and help them prepare well for the exams.

SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy, SCPCR programme officer N. Padmaja, Commission members G. Seetaram and T. Adi Lakshmi and others explained the participants on ‘time management’ and ‘building self confidence’ among the children.