Andhra Pradesh

CRDA to e-auction plots at truck terminal 

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA July 25, 2022 22:44 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 22:44 IST

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is conducting an e-auction of 386 plots at Jagananna Smart Township at Nowlur in the capital region. So far, 119 plots have been handed over to the beneficiaries who participated in the e-auction.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh held a review meeting on Monday. On the occasion, CRDA officials told him that they had chalked out plans to sell plots in 56 acre of land located at Chenchupeta, Payakapuram and Amaravati truck terminal on August 4. The CRDA was planning to pool up resources through the sale of plots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...