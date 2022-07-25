CRDA to e-auction plots at truck terminal 

July 25, 2022 22:44 IST

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is conducting an e-auction of 386 plots at Jagananna Smart Township at Nowlur in the capital region. So far, 119 plots have been handed over to the beneficiaries who participated in the e-auction.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh held a review meeting on Monday. On the occasion, CRDA officials told him that they had chalked out plans to sell plots in 56 acre of land located at Chenchupeta, Payakapuram and Amaravati truck terminal on August 4. The CRDA was planning to pool up resources through the sale of plots.

CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav and others were present.