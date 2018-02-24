CRDA seeks public feedback on judicial complex designs

The AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) posted 12 designs for the judicial complex in Amaravati, on its website https://crda.ap.gov.in
The designs have been given by Foster+Partners (F+P), which is vested with the responsibility to plan the A.P. government’s iconic buildings in the emerging capital city which include the proposed judicial complex comprising the High Court and offices of various tribunals and judicial bodies. This will be the permanent facility for the HC and other entities. In July, CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar and a two-member team of F+P comprising Chris Bubb and Rob Seymour submitted the concept designs of the HC buildings to Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.