Andhra Pradesh

CRDA seeks public feedback on judicial complex designs

12 models posted on its website

The AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) posted 12 designs for the judicial complex in Amaravati, on its website https://crda.ap.gov.in

The designs have been given by Foster+Partners (F+P), which is vested with the responsibility to plan the A.P. government’s iconic buildings in the emerging capital city which include the proposed judicial complex comprising the High Court and offices of various tribunals and judicial bodies. This will be the permanent facility for the HC and other entities. In July, CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar and a two-member team of F+P comprising Chris Bubb and Rob Seymour submitted the concept designs of the HC buildings to Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan.

