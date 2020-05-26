CRDA repeal Bills: HC serves notices to CS, Legislature Secy.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has served notices on the Chief Secretary and Secretary of the State Legislature, in response to a petition filed by TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy who alleged violation of the Legislative Council’s direction to refer the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills to a Select Committee. The High Court on Tuesday ordered that the matter be listed for hearing on June 22.

Justice D. Ramesh heard the arguments of U. Muralidhar Rao, the petitioner’s advocate, that the respondents —CS and Legislature Secretary— had not notified the decision to refer the said Bills under the Rule 143 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of A.P. Legislative Council.

Mr. Muralidhar Rao contended that the action of the Legislature Secretary was objectionable as he has no powers or the authority to defy the directions of the Council Chairman. He also alleged that the Legislature Secretary was acting in personal interest. The Legislature Secretary was supposed to notify the Select Committee comprising eight members as decided by the Council Chairman under Rules 237 and 238 of the Council rules, he said.

Select Committee

The Legislative Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed had announced referred the Bills to a Select Committee after a heated debate on the floor of the House on January 22. Opposing it, the Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution to abolish the Council a few days later.