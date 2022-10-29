CRDA releases notification for new zone for EWS housing in Amaravati

V. Raghavendra October 29, 2022 21:34 IST

As per APCRDA Act, at least five percent of the total area taken for development under the Land Pooling Scheme, was to be given for EWS housing

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, on October 28 (Friday), gave a notification for the creation of a new zone (R-5) for affordable/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing. The notification mentions the required draft variation to the detailed master plan of Amaravati capital city. It has been mentioned in the notification that the said variation would be taken into consideration after fifteen days from the date of publication (i.e. from October 28), during which period objections can be submitted in writing at the CRDA head office in Vijayawada. As per Section - 53(d) of the APCRDA Act, 2014, at least five percent of the total area taken (for development of Amaravati), under the Land Pooling Scheme, was to be provided for affordable housing. Now, the government intends to make necessary modifications to the master plan as per the references made by the local bodies, or the special officers or persons in-charge on behalf of the respective local bodies where elected bodies do not exist, or suo motu propose modifications to the master plan or the zonal development plan.



