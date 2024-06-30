GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CRDA issues notification to acquire 1,575 acres for Amaravati project

The new government headed by the TDP-Jana Sena Party-BJP alliance has taken upon itself the task of rebuilding Amaravati, for which the old master plan is being followed. 

Published - June 30, 2024 01:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Government is taking necessary steps to get the Amaravati project back on track.

Andhra Pradesh Government is taking necessary steps to get the Amaravati project back on track.

In a significant move towards resuming the construction of capital city Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) issued a gazette notification on June 29 for acquiring 1,575 acres spread in Rayapudi, Lingayapalem, Nelapadu, Kondama Rajupalem and Sakhamuru villages. 

The land is meant for the development of Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) and implementing zoning regulations and urban design guidelines. A public notice has been issued to that effect by CRDA Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar under Section.39 of A.P. CRDA Act, 2014. 

It may be noted that the construction of Amaravati had been completely stalled by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the last five years after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed three capitals.

The new government headed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party-BJP alliance has taken upon itself the challenging task of rebuilding Amaravati, for which the old master plan is being followed. 

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister P. Narayana, who was holding the same portfolio between 2014 and 2019, told media persons recently that the government targeted the completion of the capital city in 2½ years.

Accordingly, the government is taking necessary steps to get the Amaravati project back on track. The total revised cost is being estimated. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited Amaravati ten days ago and took stock of the situation.

