CRDA inspects 10 MLD water treatment plant, infrastructure works in Amaravati

Updated - June 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The restoration works at capital city Amaravati is moving at a fast pace. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav inspected the construction of the 10 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant at Rayapudi and other infrastructure works in the capital region on Monday. 

He directed that the water plant construction should be done at the earliest in order to cater to a population of nearly 75,000, including requirements at the AP Secretariat, High Court and various universities, and so that close to 2,000 street lights on the Seed Access Road and the Karakatta Road immediately become functional. 

The AP-CRDA Commissioner also inspected the Amaravati Smart City works, along with senior officials of the CRDA and Amaravati Development Corporation, and instructed them to expedite the works in tune with the government’s priorities.

