CRDA chief tells officials to speed up land acquisition for expanding Karakatta road

AP-Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav ordered the officials to complete the pending acquisition of 30 cents of land required for expansion of the flood bank (‘Karakatta’) road that leads to the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district at the earliest.

In a review meeting on Saturday, Mr. Yadav said the land acquisition would help in removing the major bottleneck between Undavalli Centre and the Secretariat.

Guntur district Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari apprised the Commissioner of the status of land acquisition. Tenali Sub-collector Nidhi Meena, CRDA Special Deputy Collector T. Chiranjeevi, competent authority V. Sailaja and MROs V. Srinivasulu Reddy and P. Sai Babu were present.