Andhra Pradesh

CRDA chief tells officials to speed up land acquisition for expanding Karakatta road

AP-Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav ordered the officials to complete the pending acquisition of 30 cents of land required for expansion of the flood bank (‘Karakatta’) road that leads to the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Guntur district at the earliest.

In a review meeting on Saturday, Mr. Yadav said the land acquisition would help in removing the major bottleneck between Undavalli Centre and the Secretariat.

Guntur district Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari apprised the Commissioner of the status of land acquisition. Tenali Sub-collector Nidhi Meena, CRDA Special Deputy Collector T. Chiranjeevi, competent authority V. Sailaja and MROs V. Srinivasulu Reddy and P. Sai Babu were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2022 7:54:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/crda-chief-tells-officials-to-speed-up-land-acquisition-for-expanding-karakatta-road/article65931158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY