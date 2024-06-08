CRDA chief inspects beautification works in Amaravati 

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) commissioner Vivek Yadav inspected various beautification works taken up in the capital city Amaravati on Saturday.

He instructed officials to spruce up the trunk roads, mainly the seed access road by undertaking jungle clearance and works for which 76 earthmovers have been deployed.

Mr. Yadav instructed officials to complete the pending works at the Amaravati Command & Control Centre situated at Rayapudi at the earliest. Plans are afoot to shift the CRDA head office to Rayapudi from its current location at Lenin Centre sin Vijayawada.

Besides, he ordered that security guards be posted for protection at Uddandarayunipalem where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the capital city.

