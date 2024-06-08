GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CRDA chief inspects beautification works in Amaravati 

Published - June 08, 2024 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the Amaravati Command & Control Centre of AP-CRDA at Rayapudi in Guntur district.

A view of the Amaravati Command & Control Centre of AP-CRDA at Rayapudi in Guntur district. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) commissioner Vivek Yadav inspected various beautification works taken up in the capital city Amaravati on Saturday.

He instructed officials to spruce up the trunk roads, mainly the seed access road by undertaking jungle clearance and works for which 76 earthmovers have been deployed.

Mr. Yadav instructed officials to complete the pending works at the Amaravati Command & Control Centre situated at Rayapudi at the earliest. Plans are afoot to shift the CRDA head office to Rayapudi from its current location at Lenin Centre sin Vijayawada.

Besides, he ordered that security guards be posted for protection at Uddandarayunipalem where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the capital city.

