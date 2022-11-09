Crafts council handloom expo inaugurated

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 22:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Secretary to Govt. (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha inaugurated a two-day handloom expo ‘Vasantham 2022’ organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The exhibition-cum-sale features a wide range of handloom products by over 67 participants from across the country.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Organisers said that the proceedings of the event will be used programmes such as craft education in educational institutions, awareness programmes and others in the state by CCAP. The expo underway at Seshasai function hall will conclude on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app