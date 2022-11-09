Andhra Pradesh

Crafts council handloom expo inaugurated

Principal Secretary to Govt. (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha inaugurated a two-day handloom expo ‘Vasantham 2022’ organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The exhibition-cum-sale features a wide range of handloom products by over 67 participants from across the country.

Organisers said that the proceedings of the event will be used programmes such as craft education in educational institutions, awareness programmes and others in the state by CCAP. The expo underway at Seshasai function hall will conclude on Thursday.


