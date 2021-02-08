CRAF launches campaign against human trafficking

Awareness clubs to be opened in varsities, colleges of Krishna district

The Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) will open Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs (AHTCs) in all universities, PG and degree colleges in Krishna district to sensitise students on the horrors of human trafficking, said CRAF State programme director P. Francis Thambi.

NGOs across the State, including CRAF, have started a network titled ‘Collaborative Action for Combating Trafficking in Andhra Pradesh (CoACT-AP), to prevent human trafficking, particularly child trafficking, in Andhra Pradesh.

“CoACT-AP, in association with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), will take measures to enlighten youngsters in educational institutions on combating trafficking, which is high in some districts,” Mr. Francis said on Sunday.

CID Additional DG P.V. Sunil Kumar, who attended a programme of CoACT, said organisation members and CID personnel will take up joint activities to sensitise women and students against the preventive measures of trafficking.

“CRAF, which is working against child marriages, has taken a drive against trafficking. CoACT and CID will explain the modus operandi of the trafficking gangs, some case studies, how traffickers of other States are operating in Andhra Pradesh and in alerting the CoACT members in busting the rackets,” said Mr. Francis, who is also a CoACT member.

Students and Bala Panchayat leaders will take the lead in forming Anti-Human Trafficking Clubs and in enlightening the youth against human trafficking. Co-ACT will organise meetings regularly and involve students in anti-trafficking activities, Mr. Francis added.