Cracker sales off to slow start in Vijayawada on Deepavali eve

Firecracker sales took off to a slow start in the city on Wednesday, say traders who managed to sell only 20% of their products as of 4 p.m. on Deepavali eve.

The Vajra Grounds, where 16 stalls have been set up, bore a forlorn look in the evening, with not more than 30 people visiting them. The sellers have been granted permission to run the stalls from 6 p.m. on October 29 to 12 p.m. on October 31.

“It has rather been a slow start to the business. Not many have come to purchase crackers yet, but we are hoping that the footfall will increase in the evening,” a seller, who was sitting idle, said, worrying that rain might play spoilsport. But fortunately for the sellers, it did not rain, though there was a slight drizzle.

The India Meteorological Department, Amaravati, has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over North Coastal A.P., South Coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema for October 30 and 31 owing to another upper air cyclonic circulation that lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the south Andhra Pradesh coast, between 1.5 and 3.1 km above the mean sea level.

Another seller said one cannot expect Hyderabad-like business in Vijayawada. “The business has not been too bad for me, but we do not expect more than this here,” he said, adding that the decision to have stricter rules in place for safety is a good step. He sells crackers whose price ranges from ₹20 to ₹10,000. He said there are many takers for costly crackers. Interestingly, he said even though the number of stalls at Vajra Grounds has been decreasing by the year, it has increased to 16 this year from last year’s 14.

According to information from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), there are around 50 stalls in the city limits. While the corporation has allotted two grounds, Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium and Labour Colony Grounds in One Town, for the sellers, there were no takers. In the Labour Colony Grounds, there is only one stall, while in MBP Stadium, there are five.

A VMC official said that with many private grounds available in prime localities, many sellers are choosing private grounds. However, the corporation, in coordination with the fire and police departments, ensures that all the rules are followed at all the stalls.

The official said stalls should be three metres apart, and every stall must have a water drum, fire extinguisher, and sand sacks. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has said that in an emergency, those can dial 101, 112, 100, or 1070 for help.