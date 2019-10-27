Crackdown soon on illegal shrimp ponds in Srikakulam

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas on Saturday stated that stern action would be initiated against those encroaching lands adjacent to rivers in order to develop shrimp ponds.

Mr. Nivas directed officials to conduct field inspections and submit a report regarding encroachments which were resulting in the river changing course at several places. The Collector reviewed the flood situation and inquired about illegal shrimp ponds.

Twenty shrimp ponds have come up near Ampalam of Polaki mandal, leading to a change in the course of the Vamsadhara. Due to the change in course, people of Kalingapatnam spent sleepless nights as floodwaters entered their village on Thursday and Friday.

The Collector said that the shrimp ponds would be demolished. Mr. Nivas also vowed to take stringent action against those responsible. He added that the enumeration teams would gather information about the damage caused to properties and crops due to recent rains.

Crop damage

Mr. Nivas said that crop damage was mostly reportedly from Gara, Santabommali, and Palakonda mandals.

Mr. Nivas said that the district administration was able to avoid large-scale damage thanks to concerted efforts after the Bahuda river swelled with sudden floods due to the influx of 46,000 cusecs of water within two days.