Crack down on drug menace: CM to officials

GUNTUR

05 October 2021 00:15 IST

All campuses should be free from narcotics, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that every college and university in the State should be free from drugs and directed officials to take the strongest possible action against elements which are luring innocent boys and girls into the drug racket.

During a review on law and order situation at his camp office on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “I want the police to review if there are drug cases, and map the colleges and pay special attention to drug peddling. I want a report to be submitted every month to prepare an action plan to curb the drug menace, especially in educational institutions.”

Stating that the Opposition leaders had been falsely propagating a drug deal which was not connected to the State, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Opposition was acting irresponsibly with an aim to tarnish the image of the Police Department, the government as well as the people.

“Despite the fact that the drugs scandal is not true, a few media houses and websites are promoting the fake news,” he said and advised officials to be vigilant about such matters.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to pay special attention towards illegal manufacturing and supply of alcohol in the State. Police should also focus on the issue along with the SEB.

He said about 15,000 mahila police had been deployed in village and ward secretariats and asked the officials to train them by December. He told the officials to focus on recruiting 6,000 to 7,000 police personnel in the coming year.

Clearance of Disha Bill

Reviewing the Disha Bill and Disha app, the Chief Minister opined that it was not fair to keep it pending for so long even after the Assembly had passed the Bill and directed the officials to look into the issue and take action accordingly.

“I want Collectors and SPs to take special interest and make sure that every woman downloads Disha app on her phone. Ensure that volunteers are involved along with women police for conducting an extensive campaign on the use of Disha app. Victims should come forward to file a complaint. Officials should focus on adopting a flexible system to ensure a victim has secure conditions,” he said.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that currently 10 courts were working to hear POCSO cases and 12 courts for crimes against women. A new court was being set up in Kadapa.

The Chief Minister said the vacancies of public prosecutors should be filled up immediately.

The officials explained that while it used to take 189 days to investigate crimes against women in 2017, now a chargesheet was being filed in 42 days because of the Disha provisions, where zero FIRs were also being registered.

The police stated that earlier there was a situation of having to wait for a year to get a DNA report but now the report would come in two days due to the increase in forensic facilities.

The officials said that 2,652 cases were handled through Disha One Stop Centres till September this year and 51,053 CC cameras were installed in temples.

Compensation

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to focus on providing justice to victims at the earliest and to act with a humanitarian perspective when unfortunate incidents occurred against women. He told them to see that compensation is provided to affected families within a month of an incident.

Also reviewing cybercrime, he asked the officials to prepare a special action plan for prevention of cybercrimes by appointing competent officers and including efficient lawyers.