C.R. Reddy remembered on birth anniversary

Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Thursday said that steps would be initiated to name the bypass road from Kattamanchi to Puttur road after eminent educationalist and political thinker Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy.

The MLA paid tribute to Ramalinga Reddy by garlanding a his statue near the central bus station here, on the 140th birth anniversary of the political thinker. “Ramalinga Reddy had made the Chittoor region proud by his multifaceted personality and serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University,” he said.

Chittoor Urban Development Authority (CHUDA) chairman Purushottam Reddy said that the name of Ramalinga Reddy continued to be the byword for social service and uplift of the the poor even several decades after his demise.