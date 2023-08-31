ADVERTISEMENT

CPS protest: Andhra Pradesh HC tells employees to decide new date for ‘chalo Vijayawada’

August 31, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice Sreenivasa Reddy says he can not deprive the employees of their legitimate right to protest while calling upon them to fix a fresh date in view of the concerns raised by the government

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted the next hearing on the petition over denial of permission for the agitation to September 1. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association (APCPSEA) to come up with a fresh date for the proposed Chalo Vijayawada agitation scheduled for September 1.

He was hearing a writ petition filed by the APCPSEA against the denial of permission for the agitation through which they intended to mount pressure on the government to keep its promises made to them in the run-up to the last Assembly elections to scrap the CPS. 

The court took due note of the employees’ right to stage a peaceful protest against the government’s alleged backtracking on its promise and the contention of the advocate who appeared for the State, that the employees were likely to cause disturbances and it might cause a law and order problem. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Sreenivasa Reddy said he could not deprive the employees of their legitimate right to protest while calling upon them to fix a fresh date in view of the concerns raised by the government pleader. The case has been posted to September 1 for further hearing. 

The employees have been demanding for a long time that the CPS should be scrapped, saying that it was a loss-making proposition for them. They also raised doubts on the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) offered by the government with an assurance that it was better than the CPS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US