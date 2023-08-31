HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPS protest: Andhra Pradesh HC tells employees to decide new date for ‘chalo Vijayawada’

Justice Sreenivasa Reddy says he can not deprive the employees of their legitimate right to protest while calling upon them to fix a fresh date in view of the concerns raised by the government

August 31, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted the next hearing on the petition over denial of permission for the agitation to September 1.

Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted the next hearing on the petition over denial of permission for the agitation to September 1. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension Scheme Employees’ Association (APCPSEA) to come up with a fresh date for the proposed Chalo Vijayawada agitation scheduled for September 1.

He was hearing a writ petition filed by the APCPSEA against the denial of permission for the agitation through which they intended to mount pressure on the government to keep its promises made to them in the run-up to the last Assembly elections to scrap the CPS. 

The court took due note of the employees’ right to stage a peaceful protest against the government’s alleged backtracking on its promise and the contention of the advocate who appeared for the State, that the employees were likely to cause disturbances and it might cause a law and order problem. 

Justice Sreenivasa Reddy said he could not deprive the employees of their legitimate right to protest while calling upon them to fix a fresh date in view of the concerns raised by the government pleader. The case has been posted to September 1 for further hearing. 

The employees have been demanding for a long time that the CPS should be scrapped, saying that it was a loss-making proposition for them. They also raised doubts on the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) offered by the government with an assurance that it was better than the CPS.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees / wage and pension

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.