CPR demonstrated to college students in Tirupati
About 160 were provided hands-on training
The students of Sri Venkateswara Arts College got first-hand knowledge of Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) technique used to breathe life into a heart in case of cardiac arrest.
The demonstration was conducted by the staff members of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) as part of its project to take the message across to the community. A mannequin was used by the demonstrators for the project, on which the technicians exerted pressure on the chest. About 160 students were provided hands-on training on CPR by a team specially formed by SVIMS Director B. Vengamma for training the public.
The idea is to train the staff members functioning under the various TTD institutions initially and then extend the same at the community level.
College Principal M. Narayanamma hailed the SVIMS initiative. She said every individual should be trained in the CPR technique, for cardiac complications could happen to anyone all of a sudden.
