CPN donates fridges to children’s homes

Child Protection Network (CPN), which works for the welfare and protection of children in the State, donated refrigerators to government children care institutions in Krishna district on Tuesday.

CPN-A.P. president B. Kiran Paul and secretary Denny Isaac donated the refrigerators to Sishu Gruha, Machilipatnam and Children Home for Girls, Vijayawada, said Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) district Project Director K. Uma Rani.

The refrigerators were handed over to the home superintendents concerned through Assistant Project Director M. Prameela Rani and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar.

The Project Director thanked the CPN management for their gesture towards the children and lauded the services of the organisation in the State.