CPM to protest water meters installations

December 11, 2022 06:52 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI(M) State executive member Ch. Baburao, on December 10 (Saturday) condemned the “commercialisation of drinking water by the municipal corporation authorities”.

Mr. Babu Rao, along with a team of party leaders, visited Pasupu Thota near Madhuranagar following public outcry over the installation of water meters to their drinking water connections.

He said residents had informed him that the meters were installed without their consent. He said the commercialisation of drinking water supply to the citizens under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a Central scheme, was highly deplorable.

The CPM leader questioned the rationale behind the move when a water resource like River Krishna was available to cater to the drinking water needs of the local residents.

He alleged that the government had turned municipal bodies into money-spinning machines burdening people with tariffs and taxes.

He said the party would stage a demonstration at Pasupu Thota in protest against installation of water meters on December 11 (Sunday).