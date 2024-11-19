CPI(M) leaders oppose APERC move to burden consumers

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has invited public objections and opinions regarding the proposed trueup charges for the fiscal year 2023-24, as announced in a public notification issued on November 4.

During a meeting at the Gananayaka Bhavan here on Tuesday (November 19), members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by district secretary V. Rambhupal, expressed their objections to the APERC’s recommendations and a memorandum was submitted to the concerned authorities.

The proposals set forth by the power distribution companies would impose a financial burden of ₹11820 crore on consumers. It is projected that for the year 2023-24, there will be an additional charge ranging from 50 paise to ₹2.50 per unit of electricity consumed.

The CPM leaders deplored that in October, a burden of ₹6,072 crore had already been incurred by the consumers. The CPM leaders argued that these proposals should be withdrawn promptly, as they contradict commitments made by coalition leaders before the elections regarding the electricity charges.

They noted that the NDA, which had previously criticized the implementation of smart meters proposed by the YSR Congress Party regime during their time in the Opposition, is now perpetuating the same policies.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M district mahasabha is scheduled to take place on December 23 and 24 in Anantapur city. The district committee has announced that this convention, held once every three years, serves as the foremost platform for evaluating the initiatives undertaken by the CPI-M over the past three years and for determining the objectives for the forthcoming period.

The CPM leaders alleged that the Central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is neglecting marginalized regions, while the BJP coalition partner in the state is working to propagate communal sentiments.