CPI’s Ramakrishna writes letter to CM Jagan on RTC Credit Society

VIJAYAWADA

25 June 2020 12:55 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has urged the State government to initiate steps to clear the dues to RTC Credit Society from the APSRTC management.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, the CPI leader said that the RTC management has to pay about Rs. 260 crore to the Society. He requested the government to pay the same along with interest.

Advertising

Advertising

The employees were facing hardships as the loans were not being sanctioned since March, he said.

"The Society, which was formed in 1952, has won many accolades and is known as the best in Asia. It was useful to the employees in service and those retired as well. The government should also take steps to continue 7,500 outsourcing employees," he added.