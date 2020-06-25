Andhra Pradesh

CPI’s Ramakrishna writes letter to CM Jagan on RTC Credit Society

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has urged the State government to initiate steps to clear the dues to RTC Credit Society from the APSRTC management.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, the CPI leader said that the RTC management has to pay about Rs. 260 crore to the Society. He requested the government to pay the same along with interest.

The employees were facing hardships as the loans were not being sanctioned since March, he said.

"The Society, which was formed in 1952, has won many accolades and is known as the best in Asia. It was useful to the employees in service and those retired as well. The government should also take steps to continue 7,500 outsourcing employees," he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 12:55:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cpis-ramakrishna-writes-letter-to-cm-jagan-on-rtc-credit-society/article31912273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY