CPI’s chalo Raj Bhavan foiled

Law and order situation deteriorating in State, allege Left parties

Police detain Left parties activists, who were on their way to Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The police foiled the attempts of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Dalit organisations to proceed towards Raj Bhavan here as part of ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ against the alleged atrocities against, and killing of Dalit women in the State.

The police physically lifted the CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and others near the CPI office on Thursday. He was shifted to Tadepalli police station.

DHPS president J.V. Prabhakar, secretary K. Subba Rao, Congress SC Cell Chairman Korivi Vinay Kumar and others were taken into custody and sent to police stations.

CPI national secretary K. Narayana, CPI(M) Sate secretary V. Srinivas Rao, Mahila Congress leader Sunkara Padmasree, CPI State assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao, secretariat member Akkineni Vanaja and others called on Mr. Ramakrishna to express their solidarity.

On the occasion, they said that the law and order situation was deteriorating in the State.

The police system which should have been independent of political interferences., was working at the behest of YSRCP leaders, they alleged. The authorities were suppressing peaceful agitations. The people would no longer keep quiet and raise their voice against the ploys to crush the people’s agitations, they said.

Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was pretending to be unaware of the attacks on Dalits and women, they alleged..

MLC Ananta Babu killed his driver and dumped the body in front of his house. It shows his arrogance and reflects the failure of law and order. How could the police display their obedience and loyalty to an accused. His membership in the Legislative Council should be cancelled immediately. Else, the agitations would be intensified, they said.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that “Chalo Raj Bhavan” was planned to request the Governor to take steps to ensure that such incidents did not recur in future. But the police behaved in a over-enthusiastic manner and did not allow the peaceful programme, he added.