CPI(M)floor leaderends fast

VIJAYAWADA

29 July 2021 23:57 IST

CPI(M) floor leader Boya Satya Babu, who was on hunger strike in protest against new tax regime, broke his fast on Thursday evening.

Mr. Satya Babu launched a fast outside VMC Council Hall on Wednesday after the Council passed the resolution to implement new tax regime, ignoring the objections raised by the public and opposition parties.

He was shifted to government hospital late on Wednesday by the police. Mr. Satya Babu continued fasting at the hospital and broke it in the evening after Left parties and TDP corporators extended support.

He said the fight against the new tax regime that imposed burden on the taxpayers would be continued.