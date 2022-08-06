Andhra Pradesh

CPI(Maoist) Dalam Member surrenders in Andhra Pradesh’s Chintoor

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM August 06, 2022 16:14 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 16:14 IST

A 19-year-old Dalam Member of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, Podiyam Jogamma alias Rithika, on August 6 surrendered before the police in Chintoor town in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. She carried one lakh rupees reward on her head. Presently, she is a Party Member of the Charla Area Committee.  A native of Salibudipa village of Yetapaka Mandal in Chintoor agency, Jogamma joined the CPI (Maoist) party in December 2019. 

Rampachodavaram OSD and Chintoor ASP G. Krishnakanth has stated in a press release; “Ms. Jogamma has participated in Jeeramguda exchange of fire on the Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh State, in which 22 police personnel were killed in April 2021. In February 2022, she has also participated in another exchange of fire at Hakka and Dardha in Chhattisgarh State”.  Mr. Jogamma has surrendered before Mr. Krishnakanth in Chintoor.

