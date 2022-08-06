CPI(Maoist) Dalam Member surrenders in Andhra Pradesh’s Chintoor

August 06, 2022 16:14 IST

The woman has participated in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh in which 22 police personnel were killed in 2021.

A 19-year-old Dalam Member of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, Podiyam Jogamma alias Rithika, on August 6 surrendered before the police in Chintoor town in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. She carried one lakh rupees reward on her head. Presently, she is a Party Member of the Charla Area Committee. A native of Salibudipa village of Yetapaka Mandal in Chintoor agency, Jogamma joined the CPI (Maoist) party in December 2019.

Rampachodavaram OSD and Chintoor ASP G. Krishnakanth has stated in a press release; “Ms. Jogamma has participated in Jeeramguda exchange of fire on the Bijapur-Sukma border in Chhattisgarh State, in which 22 police personnel were killed in April 2021. In February 2022, she has also participated in another exchange of fire at Hakka and Dardha in Chhattisgarh State”. Mr. Jogamma has surrendered before Mr. Krishnakanth in Chintoor.

