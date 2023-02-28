ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) writes to CEO on ‘violation’ of election code in Andhra Pradesh

February 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ruling party is trying to influence voters while distributing pensions ahead of MLC elections, alleges CPI(M) State secretary

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Communist Part of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday urging him to put an end to the practice of ‘election campaigning’ during distribution of pensions in the State.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was violating the election code to influence voters ahead of the MLC elections.

“The YSRCP has asked its mandal in-charges, volunteers, secretariat conveners, and ‘griha sarathis’ (YSRCP field-level activists) to participate in the pension distribution process which takes place from March 1 to 3. Party cadres have been told to take photos of beneficiaries while distributing the pensions and upload the same on WhatsApp groups. The YSRCP is carrying out an election campaign in total violation of the election code,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged, adding that the party has been bringing the issue to the notice of the CEO for the past week but no action was initiated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He requested the CEO to ensure that the ruling party does not misuse its power and that the MLC elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US