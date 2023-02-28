CPI(M) writes to CEO on ‘violation’ of election code in Andhra Pradesh

February 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Part of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday urging him to put an end to the practice of ‘election campaigning’ during distribution of pensions in the State.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was violating the election code to influence voters ahead of the MLC elections.

“The YSRCP has asked its mandal in-charges, volunteers, secretariat conveners, and ‘griha sarathis’ (YSRCP field-level activists) to participate in the pension distribution process which takes place from March 1 to 3. Party cadres have been told to take photos of beneficiaries while distributing the pensions and upload the same on WhatsApp groups. The YSRCP is carrying out an election campaign in total violation of the election code,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged, adding that the party has been bringing the issue to the notice of the CEO for the past week but no action was initiated.

He requested the CEO to ensure that the ruling party does not misuse its power and that the MLC elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.