HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) writes to CEO on ‘violation’ of election code in Andhra Pradesh

Ruling party is trying to influence voters while distributing pensions ahead of MLC elections, alleges CPI(M) State secretary

February 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Communist Part of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday urging him to put an end to the practice of ‘election campaigning’ during distribution of pensions in the State.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was violating the election code to influence voters ahead of the MLC elections.

“The YSRCP has asked its mandal in-charges, volunteers, secretariat conveners, and ‘griha sarathis’ (YSRCP field-level activists) to participate in the pension distribution process which takes place from March 1 to 3. Party cadres have been told to take photos of beneficiaries while distributing the pensions and upload the same on WhatsApp groups. The YSRCP is carrying out an election campaign in total violation of the election code,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged, adding that the party has been bringing the issue to the notice of the CEO for the past week but no action was initiated.

He requested the CEO to ensure that the ruling party does not misuse its power and that the MLC elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / regional elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.