CPI(M) welcomes YSRCP walkout from RS over VSP divestment

ONGOLE

24 March 2021 01:07 IST

Cycle rally in Ongole seeks support for Bharat bandh

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary P. Madhu on Tuesday welcomed the YSR Congress Party MPs’ walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Leading a motorcycle rally here to drum up support for the March 26 Bharat bandh call along with All Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Prakasam district president Ch.Ranga Rao, he said it was a good sign that the YSRCP had also extended support to the joint struggle by trade unions and Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the ‘anti-farmer’ and ‘anti-labour’ policies of the Narendra Modi government. The Central government was bent upon privatising all units in the public sector, including railways, banks and insurance firms, he said.

Referring to the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, he said it was good that the YSRCP had started realising that the ‘BJP’s political ascendancy by communalising spiritual issues with a Kapilatheertham to Ramatheertham yatra’ should be stopped.

‘Downfall started’

Mr. Madhu felt that the ‘suicidal economic policies’ of the saffron party would prove to be its political waterloo.

The downfall of the BJP had started with its loss in the civic polls in Punjab, he said, adding that it would come a cropper also in West Bengal, where the voting share of the Left parties had picked up of late.

The failure of the Centre to allot mines to the VSP was responsible for the losses of one of the Navaratna PSU, he argued and exhorted all sections of people to take part in the stir to turn the struggle into a people’s movement to exert pressure on the BJP to unconditionally scrap the farm laws and give up PSU privatisation spree.