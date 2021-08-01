CPI(M) welcomes NGT order on laterite mining

‘Activity taken up violating all norms’

The district committee of the CPI(M) welcomed the order of the National Green Tribunal(NGT) to form a high-level joint committee to probe into the alleged illegal mining of laterite at Bhamidikaloddi village in Sarugudu panchayat, Nathavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, district secretary of the party K. Lokanadham said that the issue has been present since the last few years and it was observed that laterite was being mined, violating all norms under the Forest Conservation Act and other Acts such as PESA (Panchayats Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act.

He alleged that the mining company had exceed the earmarked mining area and about 11,000 mt of excess laterite was mined in the last couple of years.

He said that the road laid for the tribals to commute under the sub-plan was extended to facilitate the movement of heavy vehicles and this was done in violation of the Forest Conservation Act and without obtaining the required permission from the authorities concerned, including the Forest Department.

He urged the committee to speed up the probe and take action against the mining company, as well as bring justice to the tribals who have been fighting a battle for the last few years.

The CPI(M) leaders said that the committee should make the report public, after sending it to the NGT.