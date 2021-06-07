Andhra Pradesh

CPI(M) warns of stir against property, garbage taxes

Communist party of India(CPI) State Secretary P.Madhu on Monday took strong objection to the State government’s decision to hike property and garbage collection taxes at the behest of the Centre.

Addressing the media here, he said it was unfortunate that the Union and State governments were indifferent to the plight of the people at a time when coronavirus had wreaked havoc. The tax to help civic bodies clear garbage from the streets would pose a burden for the denizens, he felt.

The pandemic had deprived the jobs of millions of people and it was inappropriate to hike the taxes at this juncture, he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take note of the sufferings of the people and immediately withdraw the Government Order issued, failing which the CPI(M) would wage a stir, he added.


