CPI(M) wants Assembly resolution against privatisation of steel plant

‘MPs from State should stall Parliament till the proposal is revoked’

The State government should convene a special meeting in the Assembly to adopt a resolution demanding reversal of the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Ganga Rao sought that the meeting should also adopt resolutions demanding captive mines to the plant and conversion of outstanding loans into equity.

He said that Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in response to a query of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, said that the State government had approved allocation of land to the POSCO on the VSP premises. The Minister also said that the government was aware of the agreement between the RINL and POSCO.

“The Chief Minister should clear the air on the issue. The allegations and counter allegations by the YSRCP and the TDP should end. The MPs from the State should stall Parliament till the Centre revokes its decision,” said Mr. Ganga Rao.

Postcard campaign

Meanwhile, a postcard campaign is being launched against the proposed privatisation of the VSP. A.P. Editors’ Association president V.V.R. Krishnam Raju told the media that one lakh signatures would be collected against the decision of the Centre.

He, along with social media state chairman SUN Murthy and Editors’ Association vice-president Bharanikana Rama Rao released a poster for the campaign.