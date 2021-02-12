CPI(M) wants Assembly resolution against privatisation of steel plant

The State government should convene a special meeting in the Assembly to adopt a resolution demanding reversal of the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao has said.
In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Ganga Rao sought that the meeting should also adopt resolutions demanding captive mines to the plant and conversion of outstanding loans into equity.
He said that Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in response to a query of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, said that the State government had approved allocation of land to the POSCO on the VSP premises. The Minister also said that the government was aware of the agreement between the RINL and POSCO.
“The Chief Minister should clear the air on the issue. The allegations and counter allegations by the YSRCP and the TDP should end. The MPs from the State should stall Parliament till the Centre revokes its decision,” said Mr. Ganga Rao.
Postcard campaign
Meanwhile, a postcard campaign is being launched against the proposed privatisation of the VSP. A.P. Editors’ Association president V.V.R. Krishnam Raju told the media that one lakh signatures would be collected against the decision of the Centre.
He, along with social media state chairman SUN Murthy and Editors’ Association vice-president Bharanikana Rama Rao released a poster for the campaign.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath