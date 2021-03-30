CPI(M) vows to expose ‘communal politics’ of BJP

CPI (M) State secretary P.Madhu taking part in a rally before party nominee N. Yadagiri filed his nomination for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, in Nellore on Monday.

NELLORE

30 March 2021 00:05 IST

‘Opportunistic’ YSRCP, TDP are supporting ‘sectarian agenda’, says Madhu

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is fighting the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection to expose the ‘communal’ Bharatiya Janata Party and the regional parties—YSRCP and TDP—which vied with each other to support it in Parliament at the drop of a hat, said party State secretary P. Madhu.

Accompanying the party nominee N. Yadagiri who filed his nominations for the byelection before Nellore Collector and Returning Officer K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu on Monday, he said it was unfortunate that the YSRCP and the TDP were supporting the ‘sectarian agenda’ of the BJP including abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the three controversial farm laws.

Advertising

Advertising

Even the Jana Sena Party, which had a tie-up with the CPI(M) in the 2019 elections, now is backing the BJP, despite the party is on a spree of privatising the public sector undertakings (PSU) including the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said.

“The BJP is trying to make inroads into the State and forced the regional parties to change their stance against farm laws and privatisation of PSUs. The YSRCP woke up only when the Centre went ahead with Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill allegedly infringing upon the legislative powers of States to burn a hole on the latter’s pockets, he added.