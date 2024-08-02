CPI(M) urges people to donate generously to Wayanad landslide victims

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has appealed to the people to extend their support generously to the people of Wayanad in Kerala, who suffered immense losses due to landslides.

In a statement on August 2 (Friday), Mr. Srinivasa Rao said more than 300 people died due to landslides in Wayanad. Hundreds of people who suffered injuries were undergoing treatment in hospitals. A few people went missing, he said.

“Though the Central government is extending its help, the people are requested to contribute their mite and stand by the victims,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Bank details

“People can send their contributions to the CPIM Peoples Relief Fund, bank account No. 62109192143, IFSC Code SBIN 0020343, State Bank of India, Besant Road Branch, Vijayawada. Details of the contribution should be shared on email: ap@cpim.org, or WhatsApp: 9490099018,” he added.