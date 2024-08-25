CPI(M) urges Chandrababu Naidu to launch high-level inquiry into industrial accidents

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urging him to order an inquiry into the accidents occurring at pharmaceutical companies in the State. The CPI(M) also wanted the government to take stringent steps to ensure safety at industries in the State.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in his letter dated Sunday, said that 17 people were killed and 36 injured in a major accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district. Another accident occurred at Synergies Active Ingredients, a pharma unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada, within 24 hours of the first accident.

The A.P. Pollution Control Board, factory inspectors, fire department officials are not responding proactively to prevent such incidents, he alleged.

Many pharma companies are located in Parawada, Atchutapuram, Rambilli and Nakkapalli mandals in Special Economic Zones. As many as 40,000 people were employed at 138 ‘dangerous’ pharma companies. Another 20,000 were working in SEZs. Safety audits were not being conducted by the factory inspectors on a regular basis, which is one of the reasons behind the frequency of accidents occurring at pharma companies resulting in loss of lives. During the last five years, about 150 people died in accidents at factories in the State, as stated by the Chief Minister himself, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

As per preliminary reports, negligence by the management was said to be the reason behind the accident at Escientia. About 500 people suffered illness due to poisonous gases that leaked from Brandix. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered payment of compensation of ₹1 lakh to each affected family in the Brandix incident, but the management has refused to comply, he alleged.

Hence, the State government was requested to take corrective measures such as conducting a safety audit every month. A high-level committee of experts to study and suggest measures to control industrial accidents needs to be constituted. Labour association leaders should also be accommodated in such committees. The managements should be held responsible for accidents and initiate criminal cases against them. Above all, withdrawal of G.O. 62 dated March 28, 2019 was imminent as the G.O. prohibits inspections in the SEZs, he added.

