GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) urges Chandrababu Naidu to launch high-level inquiry into industrial accidents

Lack of proactive action by A.P. Pollution Control Board, factory inspectors, fire department officials is contributing to the mishaps, says the party; withdrawing of G.O. 62 sought

Published - August 25, 2024 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) wrote to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urging him to order an inquiry into the accidents occurring at pharmaceutical companies in the State. The CPI(M) also wanted the government to take stringent steps to ensure safety at industries in the State.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in his letter dated Sunday, said that 17 people were killed and 36 injured in a major accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district. Another accident occurred at Synergies Active Ingredients, a pharma unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada, within 24 hours of the first accident.

The A.P. Pollution Control Board, factory inspectors, fire department officials are not responding proactively to prevent such incidents, he alleged.

Many pharma companies are located in Parawada, Atchutapuram, Rambilli and Nakkapalli mandals in Special Economic Zones. As many as 40,000 people were employed at 138 ‘dangerous’ pharma companies. Another 20,000 were working in SEZs. Safety audits were not being conducted by the factory inspectors on a regular basis, which is one of the reasons behind the frequency of accidents occurring at pharma companies resulting in loss of lives. During the last five years, about 150 people died in accidents at factories in the State, as stated by the Chief Minister himself, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

As per preliminary reports, negligence by the management was said to be the reason behind the accident at Escientia.  About 500 people suffered illness due to poisonous gases that leaked from Brandix. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered payment of compensation of ₹1 lakh to each affected family in the Brandix incident, but the management has refused to comply, he alleged. 

Hence, the State government was requested to take corrective measures such as conducting a safety audit every month. A high-level committee of experts to study and suggest measures to control industrial accidents needs to be constituted. Labour association leaders should also be accommodated in such committees. The managements should be held responsible for accidents and initiate criminal cases against them. Above all, withdrawal of G.O. 62 dated March 28, 2019 was imminent as the G.O. prohibits inspections in the SEZs, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.