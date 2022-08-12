CPI(M) urges Andhra Pradesh govt. to withdraw impact fee

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded that the State Government withdraw the orders levying impact fee on the new constructions that come up on 60 feet road in cities, towns and villages.

In a statement on Friday, the CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said the construction industry was already in crisis. The government was collecting licence fee, development charges, water and drainage advances, etc,. Now, the impact fee was being collected additionally as per the land value. It would be burdensome for the people, he said.

The Union government instead of releasing funds to the State, was compelling the State government to implement the reforms. The Centre was dictating terms to the State government to collect taxes and fees. Following which, the State government was collecting user charges on garbage collection. Also, property tax was being calculated based on property value. The latest was the impact fee, which would be an additional burden on the construction industry, he added.